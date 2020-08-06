Sunny skies and quiet in the tropics

Grab the shades!

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect mostly sunny skies again today. Temperatures will be heating to near 92 degrees, but low dew points will prevent heat index values from entering the triple digits. We will be a bit cooler today after starting off a little cooler (a degree or two) this morning. It will still be hot, but the humidity will be more manageable. A 10% chance of rain today is for areas near the coast. A few showers could creep up into parts of St. James, Assumption, and southern Ascension Parishes. Skies will clear overnight with lows near 73 degrees.

Up Next: Sunny and dry is the weather story for this week. Intense humidity will begin to move back in during the day tomorrow, but the only showers expected will be along the coast. Friday high temperatures will be near 95 and lows near 75. Starting on Saturday, rain chances will go up to 20-30% and stay that way into next week. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s.

The Tropics: A small low-pressure system located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. This low is expected to drift west-southwestward during the next couple of days. Any development of this disturbance should be slow to occur, and dry air and increasing upper-level winds are expected to cause it to dissipate over the weekend. Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.

THE EXPLANATION:

We are in a dry pattern now as we are placed at the base of an upper-level trough. The general flow pattern will become dominantly north and northwest. This means dry air will continue to funnel in throughout the week. This trough is moving slowly, and rain chances won’t spike back up until the end of the weekend and early next week. However, Thursday and Friday afternoon shower activity will increase along the coast with the sea breeze. A weak ridging pattern is developing over the southern US. This is going to crank up the heat and moisture on Friday and bring in the chance of afternoon showers every day starting on Saturday.

-Marisa

