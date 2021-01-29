Sunny Friday, Rain returns on Saturday night

The weekend warm-up will come with some rain.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Baton Rouge woke up to wind chill temperatures below freezing this morning! There will be plenty of sun this afternoon to warm temperatures into the 60s across the board. Clouds will be building in late tonight and overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Up Next: Saturday will start cloudy and rain is back in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s. A few showers may be possible in the afternoon, but they will be more numerous in the overnight hours. Everyone should expect to receive some rain overnight, but it will clear out early on Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be dry with temperatures in the upper 60s. This will lead us into a dry stretch for the beginning of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

