Sunny and Humid for Your Memorial Day

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Partly cloudy skies for your Memorial Day, as warm and humid conditions continue. Highs will peak near 91° with southerly winds between 5 and 10 mph. Heat index values will top out near 97°, as the UV Index will be in the extreme category. This is the highest the scale goes, so make sure to keep the sunscreen close and stay hydrated if you are spending any time outdoors. More cloud cover tonight will allow temperatures to slowly drop to a low near 71°.

Up Next: Sunny and hot through Wednesday, with afternoon showers and storms returning Thursday through Sunday.

THE EXPLANATION:

Strong high pressure through all levels of the atmosphere located to our east has kept conditions dry and warm over the last several days. This dominate feature will stay put along the Georgia/Florida border through the midweek, before pushing offshore of Florida’s east coast. Temperatures will hover between 91° and 93° until Thursday, with heat index values around 96°. A fragmented cold front will approach from the northwest on Thursday, bringing afternoon showers and storms back into the forecast. Rain will stay isolated, since the front will be falling apart as it nears the Gulf Coast. This frontal boundary will stall through Sunday, keeping isolated shower chances through the afternoon. Storm activity should peak Friday and Saturday, with 40% coverage.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

