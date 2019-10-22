Sunny and Cooler through the Day

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Strong high pressure continues to strengthen across our area, keeping skies sunny and conditions cooler through your Tuesday. Temperatures will be warming into the 60s around 9 AM and 70s around noon. Highs will peak near 75° with light winds out of the north. Clear skies stay the course tonight, allowing temperatures to freefall after sunset to reach overnight lows near 49°.

Up Next: Sunny and cooler into Thursday before scattered showers and storms return in the forecast as we approach the weekend.

The Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is not forecasting any tropical development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

Strong high pressure will begin to set up camp in our area today, making conditions rather pleasant over the next several days. It will not last forever, and moisture will begin to move back into the area starting Thursday. We should stay dry, but clouds will be increasing through the day. This is associated with a warm front that will be slow to move north and may only bisect the area before the next front moves through. The next cold front is set to move in late in the workweek, but models are still in disagreement on timing and how quickly it will push through our area. Both do have a warm front moving onshore Friday ahead of the main cold front, but that is when they diverge. The GFS brings the cold front through clean on Friday, but the EURO waits until late Saturday and stalls until the next front which will help to press it east and into the Gulf. Both models also show a weak disturbance building in the western gulf, which should increase rainfall associated with the cold front passage as it moves along the frontal boundary. This is a similar setup that occurred with Monday’s cold front, but rainfall amounts should be much less on Friday and Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

