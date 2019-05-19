80°
Sunday's severe weather causes roof damage to Bear Creek Western Store
ST. HELENA- One local store suffered major damage after severe weather rolled through the area Sunday morning.
Bear Creek Western Store in Montpelier announced in a Facebook post- Sunday their building took on some roof and water damage after Sunday's storms.
Even though most of their roof was damaged, the store said that very little merchandise was effected.
According to the post, the store will be closed for a while and there is no set time frame for when they will re-open.
