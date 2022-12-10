Sunday's LSU women's hoops game versus UNO cancelled due to health protocols within Privateer program

The #11 LSU Women’s Basketball game against New Orleans on Sunday has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the UNO program.

There will be no replacement nor rescheduling of the game.

Fans who had purchased tickets to Sunday’s game, refunds will be issued at the end of the season. If you would like to exchange your ticket from the UNO game for a future game, please contact the LSU ticket office.

The postgame autographs that were scheduled for Sunday will now take place following LSU’s New Year’s Day game against Vanderbilt.

The Tigers will face off against Lamar in the PMAC, Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT, where there will be a LSU Women’s Basketball 2023 Calendar giveaway. LSU is 9-0 this season.