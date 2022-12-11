Sunday PM Forecast: Warm and humid again tomorrow, setting up our next rainmaker

Monday morning muggies are back again this week.





THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures this afternoon were able to sneak into the low-70s despite have partly sunny skies. More clouds will begin to move in overnight tonight and temperatures will hold in the low-60s. For your Monday you can expect the warm and humid pattern to repeat. Daytime highs will peak in the mid-70s again. With winds shifting out of the south as the day goes on, it will only get more humid. This will set up our next rain maker expected to move through by the middle of the week.

Up Next: Tuesday morning will be warm and muggy, southerly winds will pump more moisture into the area and we will start to see some showers bubbling up before the frontal system moves through. There is a chance for severe weather Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. The entire WBRZ viewing area is now under a level 2/5 risk. With the system moving in overnight you will want to have a way of receiving information. The main threats with this system is for a tornado, gusty winds, and flash flooding. With the large amounts of moisture expected to be in our atmosphere we could see 2-4” of rain fall before the system pushes through. The rainfall will be manageable but some low-lying areas could see some flash flooding. Once the cold front pushes through we will finally be feeling like winter by the end of your workweek. Temperatures will swing 5-10° below average by the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.