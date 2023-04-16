Sunday PM Forecast: The start of the week will stay completely dry

Enjoy the sunshine, more rain will be creeping in just in time for the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overall a beautiful day across the Capital Area and we are expecting more of the same for the start of your workweek. Overnight tonight, with clear skies and northerly winds in the forecast temperatures will fall into the low-40s. Starting off your work week, temperatures will slowly climb as the morning goes on. Skies will be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be more seasonable in the mid-to-upper 70s into the afternoon hours. Winds will stay light and breezy out of the north at 5 mph. Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the low-50s and some spots will see the 40s again.

Up Next: The cool weather does not stick around for long. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be flirting with 80°. More cloud cover will begin to build in on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the next old front set to move in later during the week. Temperatures will continue to climb back into the mid-80s by Wednesday. With the warmer temperatures rain will be returning back into the forecast by the end of the week. We are not tracking any total washouts, just some spotty showers as we head into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.