Sunday PM Forecast: The clouds will stick around, but rain holds off

Cloudy skies stick around, but the rain will dry up.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be down in the mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies. A little bit of drizzle will last into the overnight hours. With high humidity, there may be some patchy fog around on your Monday morning commute. Monday is looking cloudy but mostly dry. More of the on and off drizzle will be possible through the day. Monday temperatures will be on the cooler side with high temperatures near 64°.

Up Next: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures into Wednesday morning will be in the mid-50s. Wednesday afternoon will be warmer with temperatures in the mid-70s and overnight lows bumped up into the low 60s. Humidity will start to increase and a stray shower will be possible on Wednesday ahead of the next big rainmaker. Thursday the next cold front will move in from the west. It will bring scattered showers and storms. Most areas will get a brief heavy downpour as it works through during the day. We are not tracking any severe potential but there may be a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures on the other side of that front will be cooler. High temperatures on Friday will be capped in the 50s and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s heading into Saturday morning. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!