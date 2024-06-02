Sunday PM Forecast: Temperatures go up as rain chances go down next week

After a soggy weekend, we still won't rule out some isolated storms to start the week. Afterward, rain will be difficult to find as a new pattern takes over.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Rain comes to an end on Sunday evening with the loss of daytime heating. While there is a complex of storms in Texas/Oklahoma that will push east overnight, these storms should weaken before getting here. Partly cloudy skies will be left over into Monday morning. Expect an overnight low in the low to mid-70s.

Partly sunny skies will take over for much of Monday. A few impulses in the upper atmosphere will work with daytime heating to trigger isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Overall rain coverage looks to be less than what we dealt with over the weekend, and there will be many dry hours. With less rain in the area, temperatures will respond. Look for a high temperature in the low-90s on Monday afternoon.

Up Next: Confidence is growing that a warmer and drier pattern will dominate for the rest of the week. Rain coverage becomes more spotty, with the majority staying dry each day. Day-to-day variation in temperatures will be hard to come by also. Highs will rise into the lower and middle-90s just about every day. There will be humidity too, pushing feels-like temperatures near 100° at peak heating on most days.

The Tropics: All is quiet in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean. No tropical development is anticipated over the next seven days.

Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

