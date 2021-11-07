Sunday PM Forecast: Slowly warming up, then rain returns Thursday

The Forecast:

This morning was COLD. Many locations bottomed out at 39 degrees such as Hammond, McComb and New Roads.



Tonight, it will be chilly again, maybe just a degree or two warmer than this morning. Expect temperatures in the low 40s and a few upper 30s especially north of the interstates.



Monday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead:

Next week, a slow warming trend will begin as highs climb to the upper 70s by Tuesday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing our next chance for rain - mainly late Thursday through Thursday night.

A few showers will linger into Friday afternoon, but majority will clear out by Friday night. We will see some really cold air move into the region starting Friday night. Saturday highs will struggle to get out of the 50s. Many will drop into the upper 30s Saturday night.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





