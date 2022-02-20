Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast this week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
Overnight, clouds will continue to increase across the area holding low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
A warm front will move across our area around daybreak Monday. This will create a few showers early in the morning and set the stage for a mild and muggy afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tuesday - Thursday will continue to hold a low chance for a shower or storm each day with warm afternoons in the 70s and 80s. Our next front arrives late Thursday, into Friday. This will up our rain chances on Friday morning, then a push of cold air will move in for the afternoon. Rainfall totals will add up to less than an inch over the next seven days.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
Trending News
CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP on Apple devices.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds flock to Mid City Gras parade
-
Zachary residents hold prayer vigil for missing 19-year-old
-
Local hair stylists are transforming the salon industry by being their own...
-
Hundreds lined the sidewalks as Mardi Gras parades rolled through downtown
-
LSU students volunteer to make a difference in Baton Rouge community for...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...