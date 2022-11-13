Sunday PM Forecast: Rain moving into the forecast for Monday

Big changes in the forecast, but the cold temperatures are not going anywhere.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Today was chilly, our daytime highs hit the upper-50s. As we head into the overnight hours temperatures will begin to dip back down into the mid-30s. We are expecting another chilly start for your Monday. Some areas could pick up frost again tomorrow morning. As the sun begins to come out we will see temperatures start rising into the low-60s. There will be plenty of sunshine during the day tomorrow and our winds begin to shift out of the east. This is important in our forecast because now we are seeing weaker winds but it will pump more moisture into the area. This will set up our next rain maker. Overnight cloud cover begins to build in from the west as our next frontal system begins to move in. The showers and storms will move through quickly overnight, most people will wake up completely dry on Tuesday morning.

Up Next: Heavy cloud cover and showers overnight on Monday will only allow for temperatures to cool into the low-50s to start your Tuesday. The cold pattern is still here to stay, but we will just have one warmer start. Throughout the day temperatures will heat into the low-60s. There will be plenty of sunshine in the forecast. As we head into the rest of the workweek the pattern remains the same. You will be waking up to cooler temperatures and daytime highs will remain well below average for this time of year. Overall a chilly week ahead. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.