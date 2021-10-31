Sunday PM Forecast: Quiet, pleasant weather continues through Wednesday

The Forecast:



Tomorrow morning will be chilly once again, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Make sure you grab some layers before heading out the door.



The afternoon will feature more sunshine with highs topping out in the upper 70s, so you can do away with the jackets and sweaters by midday.

Looking Ahead:

Chilly mornings and warm afternoons will continue to start off the new work week. There will be plenty of sunshine around to enjoy.



Our next mention of rain is on Thursday, all ahead of our next cold front. There is still some model disagreement on the intensity of the system. We do not expect severe weather at this time or widespread heavy rainfall, but plan on some wet weather Thursday.

A cool down is expected behind the front, where high temperatures will return to the 60s and lows in the 40s. Depending on the intensity of the front, low temperatures could be even cooler than that. Stay tuned as we iron out these details over the next few days!

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton