Sunday PM Forecast: Pop-up storms Monday, tracking Fred & Grace

The Forecast: T-showers this evening will diminish overnight. Tomorrow, expect another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the low 90s. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon/evening. Rain coverage will be slightly lower than Sunday, around 40%.



Looking Ahead: No significant changes in our weather pattern are expected going forward. Look for a daily chance of afternoon showers and storms with highs in the low-mid 90s over the next week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics

We are continuing to closely monitor Fred and Grace.





Fred re-gained tropical storm status this morning. Tropical Storm Fred will likely make landfall over the Florida Panhandle on Monday with winds of 60mph.





South of Puerto Rico, we have poorly organized Tropical Depression Grace. Land interaction with Hispaniola and Cuba will limit intensification in the short term. By late week, Grace is expected to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico. There, environmental conditions may become more favorable for strengthening. Big take away -- Land interaction will likely result in changes in the path and intensity of Grace over the next few days, so now is just the time to pay attention and stay tuned for updates.



-- Jake