Sunday PM Forecast: One more dry day before the front moves in

Much needed changes coming to the forecast this week.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon temperatures holding above average again today. As we head into the evening hours some of the cloud cover will begin to break up. Not expecting completely clear skies to start your Monday, but we will have mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds will keep bringing more moisture into our area into the start of the workweek. Temperatures waking up feeling muggy in the low-60s. Daytime highs will peak in the mid-80s again but also still no rain in the forecast. Throughout the day cloud cover will stay consistent with partly sunny skies. Into the overnight hours temperatures will struggle to fall back into the mid-60s and a shower is possible as the cold front approaches the area.

Up Next: Tuesday we will see some much needed changes coming to the forecast. Starting Tuesday morning, the cold front will be pushing into the Capital Area. With this system, severe thunderstorms and gusty winds are potential threats. Since the front is moving through in the early morning hours, it may not produce as much severe weather as if it would have the added daytime heating. The front will be completely passed the area by lunchtime. Winds will begin to shift out of the northwest and we will see much drier air funnel into the area. Not expecting a huge cool down with this system but temperatures will become more seasonable by the middle of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Quick cold front moving through, do not let sneaky showers catch you off guard. The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics:

Not tracking any potential development that will impact the Gulf coast.



Central Subtropical Atlantic:

A trough of low pressure located well to the east of Bermuda

continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Environmental conditions are not expected to be particularly

conducive, and any subtropical or tropical development of the system

should be slow to occur while it moves generally west-northwestward

at 15 to 20 mph across the subtropical Atlantic. By the middle part

of this week, further development appears unlikely as the system

turns northward over the cooler waters of the northwestern Atlantic

and encounters stronger upper-level winds.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.