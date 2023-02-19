Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: More sunshine and warmer temps for the workweek
All outdoor festivities are a go for the start of your workweek.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures this afternoon reached the low-70s across the Capital Area. Now in the forecast more cloud cover has moved in and will stick around overnight. Waking up Monday morning with a muggy start. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s and humidity will be high. Winds out of the south will become gustier at 10-15 mph throughout the day on Monday. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Skies will remain partly sunny throughout the day, but the rain chance remains low. Overnight temperatures will hold warm in the mid-60s.
Up Next: For your Tuesday, temperatures continue to climb and most people will see the low-80s. The pattern with partly sunny skies will continue but rain is still not likely. Winds will stay gusty on Tuesday as the next system approaches the area. By Wednesday southerly winds will be strong as the cold front is approaching the area and as the system exits winds out of the northwest will be gusting 15-20 mph. With this next system, there is a chance to see some isolated showers across the area. The Capital Area will be seeing the tail end of the front. Isolated stronger storms are possible. By the time we get to Thursday only lingering showers will be left in the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
