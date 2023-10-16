Sunday PM Forecast: Monday looks to be the perfect fall day, warming trend by middle of week

Temperatures will only max out around 70 degrees tomorrow. High temperatures will rise several degrees every day this week. Humidity will still be low.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we will bottom out around 50 degrees, with some areas especially north of Baton Rouge getting into the upper 40's. There will also be completely clear skies. Tomorrow looks to be the picture perfect fall day. There is a good chance there will not be a single cloud in the sky. Temperatures are only going to max out around 70 degrees and humidity will be non-existent. Just like today, there will be a pretty breezy north wind.

Up Next: Thermometers will work gradually warmer toward the end of this week. High temperatures will climb several degrees each day this week. Humidity will stay thankfully low but it will still be warm by Wednesday and Thursday. A weather system will pass close by late Thursday into Friday. Most of the rains will likely miss the capitol area. A weak front could move through which could bring even drier air along with it. Unfortunately, this front doesn't look to bring down temperatures for next weekend.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Sean is barely holding on to tropical depression status and will dissipate soon.

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. While this system has become less organized since yesterday, the overall environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is still likely to form within the next few days while the system moves westward or west-northwestward

across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.