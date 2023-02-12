Sunday PM Forecast: Enjoy the drytime while it last

The perfect way to end the weekend: plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: We are ending the day with clear skies and temperatures will start to fall back into the 30s overnight. Monday will be a near repeat of today. You will be waking up to clear skies and chilly conditions. As soon as the sun rises temperatures will heat into the upper-60s across the area. This will be our last completely dry day in the forecast before our next two systems move into the forecast.

Up Next: Enjoy Tuesday will have a warmer start with temperatures in the low-50s. Cloud cover will not start to move in until the afternoon hours. A warm front will slowly creep north from the Gulf bringing added moisture into the area. Showers and storms are most likely during the afternoon hours as the weakening cold front starts to track through the Capital Area. With winds still out of the south, Wednesday will have some isolated showers also. The second frontal system is the one that will have the potential to bring severe weather. Conditions will be more unstable which will favor strong storm development. Showers and storms will move into the area during the afternoon and stick around into the evening hours. By the time you wake up Friday morning, all showers will be gone. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.