Sunday PM Forecast: Driest air in months set to deliver a refreshing feel

After a small step back in humidity on Sunday, a bigger break is about to move in. The Capital Area will feel some of the driest air since early May to start the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A full-blown punch of dry air will move into the Capital Area after sunset. There will be no mugginess to feel by morning. A slight northeast breeze may stir the air just enough to hold temperatures a bit higher in some spots. Nevertheless, drier air should cause morning lows to tumble into the mid-60s. A few neighborhoods, mainly north of I-12, might sneak into the low 60s. This could have a few folks grabbing a light jacket for the first part of the day. Sunshine will dominate from start to finish on Monday. And even with the sun out, reaching 90° will be difficult. Most will experience a high in the upper 80s.

Up Next: Another cool start is expected Tuesday with lows reaching the mid-60s again. However, changes come after that. A weak disturbance will begin throwing moisture toward the region from east to west through the day. That means areas east will turn muggy sooner and have a better chance of seeing a spotty shower on Tuesday. Humidity appears to swing between muggy and more tolerable levels for the rest of the week. While the “comfortable” stretches won’t be as dry as Monday, the muggy times should stay below summer standards. Rain will be tough to come by this week.

The Tropics: Considering that the peak of hurricane season is on Thursday, the basin is remarkably quiet. No development is expected in the North Atlantic, Gulf, or Caribbean in the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

