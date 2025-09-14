Sunday PM Forecast: Counting down the days until fall, certainly not feeling like it

We are a little over a week away until the official start of fall, and it will not be cool by any means. Highs will stay in the 90s for the foreseeable future with little to no rain.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows near 70 degrees. For your Monday, highs will reach near 93 degrees under partly sunny skies. Humidity levels will overall be manageable during the day. Once we reach peak daytime heating, some showers and possibly a few storms will begin to pop. Coverage will max out around 20%, so more likely than not, your house will not receive rain.

Up Next: For the rest of the week, it will be mainly dry and hot. There will be slight differences day to day in regards to exact rain coverage, but no major rainmaker is forecasted. Given there is not much rainfall in the forecast, it's a good idea to water those lawns and gardens if you want to keep them healthy! Highs will reach into the 90s, with lows in the upper 60s.

The Tropics: A tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although dry and stable air is expected to limit development during the next day

or so, gradual development is anticipated thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the middle to latter part of this week as the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.