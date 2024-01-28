Sunday PM Forecast: Chilly temperatures and plentiful sunshine are set to start the workweek

Tonight will feature very chilly temperatures in the 30's. Skies will also be mainly clear, and that will last through the middle of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After finally getting rid of the clouds, temperatures will rapidly drop after dark. They will bottom out in the mid to upper 30's. Sunshine will dominate throughout the day tomorrow. Winds will be NNW at 5-10 mph. Highs will top out in the lower 60's.

Up Next: Dry air looks to stay in the capital area for most of next week. This will let us dry out after how wet last week was. Skies will be mainly clear through the middle of the week. The only clouds will be some high clouds, which may cause some filtered sunshine. Temperatures will gradually warm towards the middle of the week. A dry cold front will move through on Wednesday, and slightly knock back temperatures for Thursday. Temperatures and cloud cover will start to pick up as we get closer to the weekend. Over the weekend, our next weather system could pass through. There is still some uncertainty on the exact timing, and coverage of rain.

