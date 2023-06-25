Sunday PM Forecast: An Uncomfortable Night- Record Heat Monday?

Tonight & Tomorrow: The evening and overnight hours will be hot and humid with the heat index still hovering around 100 degree late into the night, and with no possibility of rain in the overnight forecast, conditions will remain stagnate and miserable as mother nature will not be able to cool things down enough before daybreak and ushering in another day of scorching heat. Another dangerously hot day is forecast on Monday with the heat being ever-present and a long streak of excessive heat will continue as high temperatures approach the 100 degree mark for the next several days and the heat index soaring over 110 degrees or greater. Rain chances also appear very slim over the next several days negating any heat relief. The record high temperature for Monday is 101 degrees set back in 2012, so while it will be close; the old record will likely continue to stand.

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY* will be in effect across southeast Louisiana on Sunday. This means heat index values could easily reach at least 110 degrees for a period of two hours or more. Hot temperatures and high humidity combined may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Up Next: All told this will be the second occurrence of excessive heat within a two week span and things are in place to get very hot very quick over the next several days. Heat advisories have been issued, and excessive heat criteria will likely be met on Monday and definitely over the next several days as daytime high temperatures will hit the century mark and the heat index could reach anywhere from 110 to 120 degrees, and that folks is an extremely dangerous situation. As always, use good judgement when outdoors and spending abundant time in the elements.

The Tropics: T.S. Cindy is still churning in the Atlantic, but poses no threat to the U.S. mainland, and will weaken and dissipate over the next 24 hours.

--Keller

