Sunday PM Forecast: A steady warmup ahead of returning rain and storms

While the week will start chilly, a steady warmup will take over ahead of a midweek cold front. That system will deliver the next round of showers and storms, and it holds the key to the Mother’s Day weekend forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With calm winds and hardly a cloud in the sky, temperatures will take a tumble for the second straight night. Though slightly milder than Sunday morning’s chill, lows will still find the upper 40s to low 50s ahead of the morning commute. Sunshine will dominate through the rest of the day as temperatures trend warmer. Look for a high in the low 80s by mid-afternoon.

Up Next: The next weather impact comes late Wednesday as a cold front brings returning rain and thunderstorms. The greatest rain coverage looks to be overnight Wednesday, from dusk until dawn. Showers and thunderstorms may linger into Thursday as the front attempts to press southward toward the coast. Additionally, a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined a broad severe weather risk area late Wednesday that includes everyone along and north of I-10. Gusty winds and perhaps an isolated tornado would be the primary concerns. The setup will become clearer in a day or two, so be sure to check back with the Storm Station for future updates.

A steady warmup remains on track ahead of that midweek rainmaker. Temperatures will peak in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, accompanied by a surge in humidity, making for much milder nights. By Wednesday afternoon, the air will feel significantly stickier, potentially fueling a few pop-up showers before the primary rain event moves in after sunset. Into Thursday and Friday, temperatures will cool down, and humidity will ease slightly behind a departing cold front.

Mother’s Day Weekend: The weekend forecast hinges on the behavior of the midweek frontal system — specifically, whether it remains offshore or hangs out by the coast. Its position will determine everything from rain to clouds and even temperatures. As of now, the Storm Station is calling for daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms from Friday to Sunday, alongside a steady warming trend. That said, it’s an early outlook that will likely require adjustments as new information arrives.

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– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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