Sunday PM Forecast: A gradual warm up this week with storms on Thursday

TONIGHT & TOMORROW

Into Monday morning, temperatures will fall to around freezing for most neighborhoods. A reminder to protect plants, pets and family/friends who may not have adequate heating.



This cool spell does not last very long. Monday's high temperatures will be in the lower and mid 60s under plenty of sunshine.

THROUGH THE NEW WEEK



We will see a gradual warming of temperatures this week, with highs returning to near 70 by Tuesday afternoon. Our weather stays quiet through Wednesday. The WBRZ weather team is closely monitoring Thursday for a potential of severe weather. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted locations along and north of I-10 under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather. It is not a guarantee at this point, but a few storms will have the potential to be strong or severe Thursday late morning & afternoon. At least 1" of rainfall looks likely, with locally higher amounts across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





