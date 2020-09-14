76°
Sunday night shooting on Henderson Avenue leaves one person dead
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a Sunday night shooting near Plank Road and Hollywood Street that resulted in one person's death.
The deadly incident occurred within the 5700 block of Henderson Avenue, around 10:52 p.m.
Authorities have yet to release additional information related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Police say they expect additional details to be released later Monday morning.
