Officials identify victim of Sunday night shooting on Henderson Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a Sunday night shooting near Plank Road and Hollywood Street that resulted in a 27-year-old man's death.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office have identified the victim as Freddie Thomas, saying he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The deadly incident occurred within the 5700 block of Henderson Avenue, around 10:52 p.m., where police say large quantities of marijuana were found.
Police say a motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
