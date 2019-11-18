48°
Sunday night shooting near Airline and Scenic leaves one person injured

Monday, November 18 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday night, a reported shooting near the intersection of Airline Hwy and Scenic Hwy., left one person injured.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Monte Sano Ave around 9:30 p.m.

The incident resulted in one person being taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. And, though details related to the incident are currently unclear, additional information will be provided as it becomes available. 

