Sunday night shooting in Harvey leaves one man dead

JEFFERSON PARISH - Investigators say a man was murdered on Orange Blossom Lane in Harvey, Sunday night.

According to WWL-TV, the man who is believed to have pulled the trigger was arrested the same night and now faces life in prison.

According to deputies with Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the fatal shooting occurred around 10 p.m. within the 1100 block of Orange Blossom Lane, between Manhattan Boulevard and Lafayette Street.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the back, rushed to an area hospital, and once there, pronounced dead.

Shortly after the shooting, an unnamed suspect was located on Dulhonde Street and taken into custody.

Officials have yet to reveal the suspect's motive and as of Monday, detectives say the homicide remains under investigation.

Neither the suspect nor the victim's names were immediately available. The Jefferson Parish Coroner will release the victim's identity after properly notifying his family.