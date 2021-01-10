Sunday Night/Monday AM: Cold rain for most, snow to the north

Today and Tonight:



Today, cloudy skies will hold temperatures in the 40s for much of the day. An isolated shower or two can't be ruled out. This evening, primarily after sunset, a cold rain will begin to spread across southeast Louisiana. The rain will be with us through about 7am tomorrow morning.





As far the potential for winter weather, it will largely be north of metro Baton Rouge, where winter storm watches/warnings have been issued. For locations near and north of the state line, rain mixed with a few snowflakes and/or sleet is possible. No accumulations or road impacts are expected.



For most of southeast Louisiana, it will be a cold rain with temperatures remaining above freezing. Could you see a snowflake or two if you live north of I-12? It's possible, but again, no accumulations are expected.



Winter Weather Headlines:

Temperatures will slowly begin to rebound by the end of the week, with highs returning to the 60s and lows above freezing.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





