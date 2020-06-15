Sunday night house fire in Old South Baton Rouge remains under investigation

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were dispatched to a blaze at a vacant home in Old South Baton Rouge on Sunday night.

According to a report from the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home within the 6100 block of Braddock Street.

Officials arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. and found the home in flames.

Rushing into action to extinguish the blaze, firefighters worked quickly and had the flames under control in just under 30 minutes.

No one was injured during the incident and officials say the unoccupied home, which had been under construction, sustained $50,000 worth of damages.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and investigators ask that anyone with information contact them at (225) 354-1419.