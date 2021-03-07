Sunday: Nice end to the weekend, plenty of sunshine

Today and Tonight: Today will be almost an exact copy of Saturday - lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Tonight, expect clear skies and calm winds. That will allow low temperatures to fall into the upper 30s to around 40. Be prepared to bundle up Monday morning.



Looking Ahead:

As high pressure shifts east of the area, winds will turn southerly which will warm us up gradually. By mid-week, high temperatures will approach 80, with low temperatures running 10 degrees above average. Cloud cover will begin to increase as well, but rain is not in the forecast until the weekend. A cold front is expected to move through sometime next weekend, but models are not in agreement on the timing just yet. We'll keep our eyes on it.





Click here for the 7-day forecast

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.