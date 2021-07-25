Sunday Morning Forecast: hot wrap to the weekend

While achieving official advisory criteria has been a challenge over the last few days, it is important to be aware of the recent ramp up in heat—our first taste this summer season. Cool down showers and thunderstorms will be the secondary story.

Next 24 Hours: A *HEAT ADVISORY* will be in effect once again on Sunday. The heat index may reach 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon hours leading to heat illness. Be sure to stay hydrated a take a bit easier than usual during the afternoon hours. Plenty of sun will drive air temperatures into the low to mid 90s by early afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may try to pop in response to the daytime warming but many locations will miss rain. Unfortunately, in these warm spells, nights don’t offer much relief. Beneath mostly clear skies, thermometers will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Up Next: This status quo pattern will carry into next week with only minor day-to-day variations. Monday and Tuesday may feature a bit less areal coverage in showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday through Thursday, a weak upper level disturbance crossing the Gulf of Mexico from east to west will slightly increase the coverage for showers and thunderstorms but this will be a nuanced aspect of the forecast. After all, in mid-summer, the weather can be pretty consistent in south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: A well-defined low pressure area located about 160 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida, continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity mainly to the east and southeast of the center. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development, and there is a 50 percent chance that a tropical depression could still form later today or early Monday while the system drifts westward toward the east coast of Florida. This system is unlikely to significantly impact the local area. However, an associated upper level low could drift across the Gulf to increase rain chances by the middle of next week. For the latest tropical forecasts and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

