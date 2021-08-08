89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday Morning Forecast: Hot, humid, daily storms

Sunday, August 08 2021
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight: The heat and humidity is back. Look for highs today to be in the low 90s, with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. This afternoon and evening, spotty showers and storms will be possible. Rain coverage will be minimal, around 30%.

Looking Ahead: Over the next seven days, we will see much of the same. Highs in the low 90s with a chance for afternoon storms. There won't be any wash outs, but a few brief downpours will be possible each day as those summer storms pop-up. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Tropics

We're monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic. Both have a medium chance of formation as they track to the west and northwest. Neither pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast at this moment. We're moving into the peak of hurricane season, so it's a good reminder to stay up to date with what's going on in the tropics.

-- Jake


