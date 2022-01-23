Sunday morning fire takes the life of 70-year-old woman trapped in mobile home

Photo: WDSU

FRANKLINTON - A 70-year-old woman died before she could be rescued from a mobile home fire early Sunday morning.

WDSU reported firefighters were called to a mobile home fire on the 45000 block of Jamieson Creek Road around 4 a.m, with word that the occupant of the home was trapped inside.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said the woman in the home died before she could be rescued.

Investigators have yet to find out what might have caused the fire, but they are emphasizing the importance of safe home heating in these cold nights to come.