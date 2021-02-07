Sunday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

Today and Tonight: Sunday starts off with clouds in the morning, with sunshine returning in the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight, we'll have a few passing clouds with low temperatures in the lower 40s. A few neighborhoods could briefly reach the upper 30s.



Looking Ahead:



We'll start off the new week with a mix of sun and clouds Monday, and a slight chance of a shower or two late Monday night into Tuesday. An upper trough and stationary boundary will allow for rain chances Tuesday through Friday. Rain will be scattered on Wednesday, then become more widespread Thursday and Friday.

We know there is going to be a blast of cold air trying to move south by the end of next week, but how far south and when is the question. Models are far from being in agreement. As far as any wintry weather, the chance is low at this time, as the cold air will likely lag behind any remaining moisture. Should the cold air arrive earlier, the chance for some form of frozen precipitation could go up. These are all things to be watched over the next several days.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

