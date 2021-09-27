71°
Sunday Journal: Welcome the Stranger

Monday, September 27 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

Area Catholic charities are welcoming refugees from Afghanistan and this episode of Sunday Journal delves into the process.

The first group, 10-12 families, arrives in late September.

