67°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal- The Gift of Sight
In this week's episode of Sunday Journal, the process and gift of corneal transplant will be explored by way of a special Thanksgiving service centered around life and the gift of sight at Our Lady of the Lake's Rosary Chapel.
This year's services will be held virtually, due to COVID-19 concerns, on Nov. 19.
Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local movie theaters struggling to stay open amid coronavirus fears
-
Moderna says its COVID vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective
-
Hurricane Iota expected to devastate already hard-hit Central America
-
SU moving forward with 2021 football season, season ticket holders can claim...
-
Body discovered after fire at blighted Brandywine apartment complex
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...