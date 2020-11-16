67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal- The Gift of Sight

1 hour 51 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, November 16 2020 Nov 16, 2020 November 16, 2020 10:44 AM November 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

In this week's episode of Sunday Journal, the process and gift of corneal transplant will be explored by way of a special Thanksgiving service centered around life and the gift of sight at Our Lady of the Lake's Rosary Chapel.

This year's services will be held virtually, due to COVID-19 concerns, on Nov. 19.

Click here for more information.   

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days