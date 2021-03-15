Sunday Journal: The Emerge Center, a world of hope and possibilities

This episode of Sunday Journal brings audiences into a walk through of The Emerge Center of Baton Rouge, a nonprofit that serves children with autism, as it prepares for Autism Awareness month in April of 2021.

Emerge representatives will discuss how the pandemic has impacted the center's day-to-day functioning and discuss what kinds of achievements children who work with Emerge are accomplishing.

Click here for more information on The Emerge Center.