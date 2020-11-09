81°
Sunday Journal- The Elvin Howard Sr. Story
This week on Sunday Journal, as audiences are introduced to the legacy left by former WBRZ employee Elvin Howard Sr., they'll learn about his courageous battle against pancreatic cancer and the foundation that, created in Howard's name, continues his fight by raising awareness and funds for research.
Howard's daughter, Veronica, joins John Pastorek to tell viewers how they can support an upcoming virtual fundraising event that will take place Nov. 13 in this episode of Sunday Journal.
Click here to learn more about the Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation.
