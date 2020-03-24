Sunday Journal- The battle against an invisible enemy

This week's episode of Sunday Journal involves a discussion about the nation's battle against an unseen enemy, novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Lt. Gen. Russell Honoré has been called on to assist the local government during natural disasters, such as Hurricane Katrina, and in this episode of Sunday

Journal he sits down with John Pastorek to discuss measures Louisiana residents can take to be safe during the virus outbreak.