71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal- The battle against an invisible enemy

2 hours 11 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 March 24, 2020 5:44 AM March 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This week's episode of Sunday Journal involves a discussion about the nation's battle against an unseen enemy, novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Lt. Gen. Russell Honoré has been called on to assist the local government during natural disasters, such as Hurricane Katrina, and in this episode of Sunday

Journal he sits down with John Pastorek to discuss measures Louisiana residents can take to be safe during the virus outbreak. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days