88°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: The 20th anniversary of September 11
This week, Sunday Journal marks the 20th anniversary of September 11th with remarks from a Louisiana official who has connections to New York City and the aftermath of 9/11, Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning.
Trending News
This episode shows viewers what Louisiana has done and is doing to commemorate those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and to honor the men and women who stepped in to help during the tragic attack on U.S. soil.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Remembering September 11
-
News 2 Geaux: Ascension delays post-storm school reopening
-
News 2 Geaux: Students return to classes in EBR and East Feliciana
-
Amid devastating impact of Ida, Ascension addresses return-to-school dates for local students
-
Mexico shaken by deadly 7.0 earthquake; one fatality reported