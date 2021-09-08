88°
Sunday Journal: The 20th anniversary of September 11

Wednesday, September 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This week, Sunday Journal marks the 20th anniversary of September 11th with remarks from a Louisiana official who has connections to New York City and the aftermath of 9/11, Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning.

This episode shows viewers what Louisiana has done and is doing to commemorate those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and to honor the men and women who stepped in to help during the tragic attack on U.S. soil.

