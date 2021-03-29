Sunday Journal: 'Reach,' a special program at Baton Rouge Catholic Schools

BATON ROUGE - In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences discover the value of 'Reach,' a special program at Baton Rouge Catholic Schools.

The program, designed for children with autism and other special needs, assists students in their efforts to reach for the stars.

Special guests include the program's Executive Director, Kristy Monsour, 'Reach' participants Jennifer and Olivia Dellorfano, 'Reach' instructor Yolanda Marseille, and Superintendent of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools, Dr. Melanie Palmisano.

Click here for more information on 'Reach.'