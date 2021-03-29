45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: 'Reach,' a special program at Baton Rouge Catholic Schools

2 hours 19 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, March 29 2021 Mar 29, 2021 March 29, 2021 5:16 AM March 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences discover the value of 'Reach,' a special program at Baton Rouge Catholic Schools.

The program, designed for children with autism and other special needs, assists students in their efforts to reach for the stars.

Special guests include the program's Executive Director, Kristy Monsour, 'Reach' participants Jennifer and Olivia Dellorfano, 'Reach' instructor Yolanda Marseille, and Superintendent of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools, Dr. Melanie Palmisano.

Click here for more information on 'Reach.' 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days