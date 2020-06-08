86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal- Preserving history in the age of coronavirus

2 hours 46 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2020 Jun 8, 2020 June 08, 2020 12:04 PM June 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: John Pastorek

Louisiana museums are taking a big hit because of the pandemic. Included among those institutions impacted by the coronavirus health crisis is LSU's Rural Life Museum, a historic gem that celebrates its 50th this year.

It's been a year of change and challenge for the museum while trying to celebrate and preserve Louisiana's history.

We'll visit with long-time Executive Director David Floyd, who takes us to the "sick house," to show us how Louisianians of the 18th century dealt with pandemics of their day.

We'll also meet the museum's new Executive Director, Bill Stark. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days