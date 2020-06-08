Sunday Journal- Preserving history in the age of coronavirus

Louisiana museums are taking a big hit because of the pandemic. Included among those institutions impacted by the coronavirus health crisis is LSU's Rural Life Museum, a historic gem that celebrates its 50th this year.

It's been a year of change and challenge for the museum while trying to celebrate and preserve Louisiana's history.

We'll visit with long-time Executive Director David Floyd, who takes us to the "sick house," to show us how Louisianians of the 18th century dealt with pandemics of their day.

We'll also meet the museum's new Executive Director, Bill Stark.