51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: One on one with LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri

46 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, February 22 2021 Feb 22, 2021 February 22, 2021 4:28 AM February 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This week on Sunday Journal, audiences join John Pastorek in a one on one conversation with LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri for the latest on 2021's baseball season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days