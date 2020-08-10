93°
Sunday Journal: New school year, new superintendent for EBR Parish
BATON ROUGE - It's back to school in East Baton Rouge Parish, and a brand new superintendent comes along with the new school year.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, we'll talk to new superintendent Leslie Brown about EBR's reopening blueprint, her vision for the school system and her heroes of education. She also has a back to school message for students and teachers.
Audiences will also enjoy a first look at the new high tech features of the ultra-modern Jefferson Terrace Academy.
