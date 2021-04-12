Sunday Journal: Missy's Run for life

Missy Foster is a popular teacher and avid runner in East Feliciana Parish, and in this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences are invited to join Foster as she describes her involvement in the toughest race of her life, a race against a deadly illness.

One morning, while out for a run, Foster experienced a life-threatening medical emergency.

Despite being in great shape, she'd suffered a heart.

In this episode, learn what procedure saved Foster's life and listen as WBRZ's John Pastorek interviews local doctors about heart health information that may be able to help you manage your own cardiovascular health.