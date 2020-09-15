77°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal- Hope continues at Charlie's Place
This week on Sunday Journal, COVID-19 can't stop the hope at Charlie's Place.
It's estimated that 20,000 people in the Baton Rouge area are affected by Alzheimer's Disease or Dementia.
Many find hope and help at Charlie's Place, which is a center operated by Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area.
It's closed now, but they continue to give hope through memories in the making and a walk to remember- their two annual fundraisers, now going virtual.
Click here for more information on Charlie's Place.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal- Hope Continues at Charlie's Place
-
Emergency crews respond to shooting near Gardere Ln.
-
Six juveniles shot in five separate EBR shootings in less than two...
-
Residents along Northshore lakefront prepare for Sally
-
Donaldsonville mayor taking action after violent block parties, shootings