52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal- Holiday Traditions

3 hours 50 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 December 02, 2019 8:13 AM December 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This episode of Sunday Journal focuses on a couple of south Louisiana's treasured holiday traditions.

Some locals find peace in using the season to remember loved ones by lighting a candle for them at Our Lady of the Lake’s Rosary Chapel.

Others enjoy the gift of music provided by The Baton Rouge Concert Band’s annual Christmas Concert held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral. 

Join John Pastorek in learning about both traditions in this episode of Sunday Journal.

Click here to access the WBRZ calendar and take a look at other local events taking place this holiday season. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days