Sunday Journal- Holiday Traditions

This episode of Sunday Journal focuses on a couple of south Louisiana's treasured holiday traditions.

Some locals find peace in using the season to remember loved ones by lighting a candle for them at Our Lady of the Lake’s Rosary Chapel.

Others enjoy the gift of music provided by The Baton Rouge Concert Band’s annual Christmas Concert held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

Join John Pastorek in learning about both traditions in this episode of Sunday Journal.

