Sunday Journal: Heroes of Coronavirus
This week on Sunday Journal, the Heroes of Coronavirus.
We take to you to a special place in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Fallen Firefighters Memorial at the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Our guide is State Fire Marshal Butch Browning who says firefighters, paramedics, and other first responders are facing new challenges and dangers in this age of coronavirus.
He also shares memories of his longtime friend and colleague-Chief Gene Witek, who died recently from complications due to Covid 19.
